Angels Rumors: Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, Robbie Ray Among LAA's Targets

The Los Angeles Angels have their eyes on starting pitching this offseason.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Robbie Ray, Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard and Alex Wood are all seen as potential fits for the Angels in free agency.

Los Angeles finished last season with a 77-85 record while the team's 4.69 ERA ranked just 22nd in the majors. It meant a seventh straight year without a playoff appearance for the organization.

Shohei Ohtani will return as the ace of the staff, while Jose Suarez and Patrick Sandoval were serviceable in the rotation last season. The team still needs replacements for Alex Cobb and Dylan Bundy, who are free agents after poor 2021 seasons.

It's clear the squad needs more front-line starters to help compete in the American League West.

Ray would certainly be an upgrade after a Cy Young Award-worthy season for the Toronto Blue Jays. The left-hander had a 2.84 ERA, 1.045 WHIP and 248 strikeouts, all bests in the AL.

Consistency might be a concern after Ray produced a 6.62 ERA in 12 appearances during the shortened 2020 season, but his career 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings indicate he can succeed anywhere.

Wood is also coming off an impressive season with the San Francisco Giants, going 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 3.9 strikeouts per walk. The 30-year-old won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and helped the Giants post the best record in the majors last year.

Stroman didn't play at all in 2020 after opting out but proved his ability this past season with a 3.02 ERA in 33 starts for the New York Mets.

Syndergaard is more of a question mark after Tommy John surgery cost him nearly two full seasons. The Mets right-hander returned in time to pitch two innings at the end of 2021, allowing two runs in this stretch.

It could be a significant risk for a player who hasn't been an All-Star since 2016.