MLB Rumors: Nick Castellanos, Avisail Garcia Drawing Interest from Marlins in FA

AP Photo/Paul Vernon

The Miami Marlins are doing their due diligence in evaluating free-agent outfielders.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that Miami has met with Nick Castellanos' agent, Scott Boras, following the right fielder's standout season for the Cincinnati Reds.

Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson stated that the Marlins have also shown interest in Milwaukee Brewers free agent Avisail Garcia.

Castellanos will be one of the most coveted free agents this offseason after putting together the best season of his 10-year career. The 29-year-old recorded career highs in WAR (3.2), batting average (.309) and home runs (34) while adding 100 RBI.

Castellanos, who earned his first selection to the All-Star Game, was set to make a guaranteed $34 million over the next two seasons, but he opted out of the final two years of his contract. Cincinnati tagged him with an $18.4 million qualifying offer, but he declined it last week in favor of testing the open market.

Garcia opted out of his mutual contract option last week, and the 10-year veteran also could be in line for a big payday after coming off a career year. Garcia had career highs of 29 home runs and 86 RBI while hitting .262 in 135 games last season. Milwaukee chose not to give him a qualifying offer.

The Marlins went 67-95 last season, finishing in fourth place in the NL East and missing the playoffs. in 2020, Miami had advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2004, winning the NL Wild Card Series over the Chicago Cubs before getting swept in the NLDS by the Atlanta Braves.

The offensive production fell off a cliff for Miami last year. The Marlins finished 28th in MLB with a team batting average of .233 and 29th in runs scored with 623.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While adding Castellanos or Garcia would be a major boost to their lineup, the Marlins have multiple holes to fill and will have to spend their money wisely.