MLB Rumors: Nick Castellanos, Michael Conforto Decline $18.4M Qualifying Offers

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto and Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos were among the 14 free agents to receive an $18.4 million qualifying offer on Sunday, but they will reportedly test the open market.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan reports that Conforto plans to decline the offer and enter free agency. Reds beat writer Bobby Nightengale reports that Castellanos will do the same.

