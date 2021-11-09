Pete Carroll on If Odell Beckham Jr. Will Be Claimed by Seahawks: 'You'll See'

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

After being officially placed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, Odell Beckham Jr.'s next destination is not yet known. But one team may have already tipped its hand.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll added fuel to the speculation that his team will put in a claim for the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

"We’re aware of what’s going on and we’ve been involved to understand it and compete, to know what’s happening," Carroll told reporters. "We’ll let you know as it all happens. I got to wait. So, I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no. That’s because … you’ll see."

If claimed on waivers, Beckham will be owed $7.25 million from his new team and the Seahawks have the cap space to take on his contract. Seattle is ninth in the waiver-claiming order.

If Beckham goes unclaimed by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, he will become a free agent and he will be able to sign with any team he chooses.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Beckham is interested in joining the Seahawks. Florio also noted that Beckham prefers to hit free agency rather than get claimed off waivers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Two teams that have already taken themselves out of the running for Beckham are the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants.

Despite having an 0-8 record and the top waiver priority, Lions head coach Dan Campbell dismissed the idea of putting in a claim. Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters he "wouldn’t expect anything" regarding a reunion between New York and Beckham.

If Beckham does land in Seattle, it would give the Seahawks one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. Seattle wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are already a top-tier duo, and Beckham would likely fit nicely alongside them since he won't have to take on the duties of the No. 1 receiver.

Seattle is 3-5 and will return to action Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will return after missing the past three games because of surgery on his right middle finger.