Odell Beckham Jr. Won't Be Claimed Off Waivers by Lions, Giants After Browns Exit

The Cleveland Browns officially placed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on waivers on Monday, and at least two teams have already determined they won't be putting in a claim for him.

The 0-8 Detroit Lions have the top waiver priority, but head coach Dan Campbell put an end to any speculation that they would attempt to add the three-time Pro Bowler.

"Uh, no," Campbell said Monday when asked if the Lions would claim Beckham.

Meanwhile, New York Giants coach Joe Judge appeared to shut down any chance of his team reuniting with Beckham, telling reporters that he "wouldn’t expect anything" in terms of notable waiver claims.

Beckham starred for the Giants from 2014-18 and established himself as one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL. He recorded four 1,000-yard seasons in five years and had 10 or more receiving touchdowns three times.

This season's group of Giants receivers has failed to impress. Rookie Kadarius Toney leads the team with 352 receiving yards, followed by Sterling Shepard (324) and Kenny Golladay (310). Tight end Evan Engram leads the team with two receiving touchdowns.

Campbell went on to say that he's had discussions with Lions general manager Brad Holmes about claiming players, and he did the same regarding Beckham.

"He was no different. I would just leave it at that," Campbell said. "Look, our ears and our eyes are open to everything. And if there was a certain way to make things work, we’d be open for just about any player if it made sense."

The Lions' decision not to add Beckham is somewhat surprising, as they could use some help on the outside. They cut veteran receiver Breshad Perriman during training camp, while Tyrell Williams suffered a concussion in Week 1 and was released on Friday. They also placed Quintez Cephus on injured reserve after he suffered a broken collarbone.

In three seasons in Cleveland, Beckham did not perform at the level he did while he was in New York. A torn ACL derailed his 2020 season, and he couldn't find a groove when he returned in Week 3 of this year. Beckham has 17 catches on 34 targets for 232 yards and no touchdowns through six games.

If Beckham clears waivers, he will become a free agent and he can sign with any team he chooses.