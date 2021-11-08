Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: WR Wants to Join Seahawks, Prefers Free Agency over Waivers

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be placed on waivers Monday, and it sounds like he's keen on teaming up with Russell Wilson.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio Beckham reported during the Sunday Night Football pregame broadcast that Beckham prefers to become a free agent and wants to join the Seattle Seahawks. Florio added that the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints are also considered "teams to watch."

The Seahawks can place a claim for Beckham. However, the team is ninth in the NFL waiver-claiming order, meaning any team above them that submits a claim for the star receiver would have priority. Seattle might have a better chance to land him if he were to become a free agent.

If Beckham were to join the Seahawks, Seattle would boast one of the best receiving groups in the NFL with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett already onboard.

The 29-year-old averaged 13.6 yards per reception in six games with the Browns this year and is averaging 14 yards per catch in his eight NFL seasons. However, his longest catch this season is just 26 yards.

Seattle is currently out of the playoff picture with a 3-5 record, and Beckham wants to join a contender. However, the team has been without Wilson since Week 5 with a finger injury, and he reportedly might be ready for a Week 10 clash against the Green Bay Packers. Wilson's return and the addition of OBJ could be enough to vault the Seahawks back into playoff contention.

Beckham's fallout with the Browns was sped up after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on Instagram highlighting times quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw the ball to his son or missed him when he was open.

Beckham never reached out to Mayfield to apologize and was later excused from Browns practices as head coach Kevin Stefanski told players the receiver was essentially not part of the team anymore.

The LSU product also reportedly asked to be traded multiple times during the offseason and after last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. So, it's no surprise he's on the move for the second time in his career.