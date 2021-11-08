Scott Frost, Nebraska Agree to Restructured Contract; HC Will Return for 2022 Season

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Scott Frost will return to Nebraska for the 2022 season after the two sides agreed to a restructured contract that was announced Monday:

The Cornhuskers are 3-7 in 2021, marking the fourth straight losing season under Frost.

"We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be," director of athletics Trev Alberts said in a statement. "I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season."

Nebraska is 1-6 in Big Ten play this season and 10-23 in four years since Frost took over in 2018.

The poor record might not be indicative of Nebraska's ability this year, however, with all seven losses decided by single digits.

The squad lost by seven to Oklahoma, three to Michigan State, three to Michigan and nine to Ohio State, and all four opponents rank inside the Top 10 in the latest Associated Press poll. Different outcomes on a few key plays could have been the difference between the current record and a winning season with multiple impressive victories.

Nebraska is ready to give Frost another chance to turn things around as the program seeks its first bowl game since 2016.

The coach's contract could also be a significant factor. Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald reported the original deal required a $20 million buyout if Frost was fired after this season. Though details of the new contract have not been released, the restructure could create more team-friendly terms.

The vow of confidence could still be enough to help Frost build toward 2022, hopefully improving a recruiting class that ranks dead last in the Big Ten and 71st nationally, per 247Sports.