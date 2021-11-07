No. 4 Oregon Beats Washington 26-16 Behind Travis Dye's 211 Rushing Yards

Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks football team defeated the host Washington Huskies 26-16 on Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Oregon running back Travis Dye rushed 28 times for 211 rushing yards and one touchdown to lead the Ducks, who scored 21 consecutive points to take a 24-9 lead with 14:53 remaining in regulation.

Washington responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Sean McGrew touchdown. However, Oregon then milked 8:59 off the clock on a 15-play, 43-yard drive that ended with a punt that pinned Washington at its 10-yard line with 2:09 remaining.

The Huskies could not take advantage and decided to punt the ball on 4th-and-10 with 1:57 left and two timeouts remaining. That strategy backfired when the ball was snapped out of the end zone, leading to a safety that effectively ended the game.

Oregon improved to 8-1 overall (5-1 Pac-12). Washington fell to 4-5 (3-3 Pac-12).

Notable Performances

Oregon QB Anthony Brown: 10-of-20, 98 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 12 carries, 63 rushing yards, 1 TD

Oregon RB Travis Dye: 28 carries, 211 rushing yards, 1 TD

Oregon WR Devon Williams: 2 catches, 32 receiving yards, 1 TD

Washington QB Dylan Morris: 15-of-27, 111 passing yards, 1 INT

Washington RB Sean McGrew: 15 carries, 48 rushing yards, 2 TD

Washington TE Cade Otton: 4 catches, 30 receiving yards

Dye Leads Ducks To Win

Dye's speed was simply too much for the Huskies on a rainy evening in Seattle:

He gashed the Washington defense for 7.5 yards per carry on a night where Oregon could not muster 100 passing yards. The weather had something to do with that, but the Ducks couldn't do much through their air regardless (4.9 yards per pass attempt).

That didn't matter with Dye and the Ducks' offensive line dominating the Huskies' front seven. His 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth gave Oregon a 23-9 edge.

That marked Dye's 11th rushing score of the year.

As James Crepea of the Oregonian noted, Dye had 21.25 touches for 136.5 total yards with eight touchdowns during four October matchups. Head coach Mario Cristobal told reporters that Dye "is as valuable of a player as there is in the entire country for us."

Jordan Kent of Talkin' Ducks' believed Dye to be the team's offensive MVP thus far.

It's hard to argue otherwise, especially after the junior out of Norco, California, recorded 45 more rushing yards than Washington had scrimmage yards (166).

He's stepped up as the Ducks' RB1 when CJ Verdell suffered a season-ending leg injury against Stanford on Oct. 2. Verdell is a talented back, and this team would be even more dominant with him and Dye sharing backfield duties.

However, Dye is doing work after answering the call, and the Ducks will now likely move into the top three of the College Football Playoff picture after No. 3 Michigan State's loss to Purdue.

Washington Has No Answer for Ducks' Defense

It was a nightmarish evening for the Washington offense, which couldn't get much of anything going outside one fourth-quarter drive.

Quarterback Dylan Morris completed just 15-of-27 passes for 111 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and one interception against a fierce Oregon defense. The Huskies didn't have a play go for 20 or more yards all night.

Washington only had 2.3 yards rushing on the night, with McGrew getting just 3.2 yards per carry as the RB1.

The Huskies scored two touchdowns, but one of them was largely thanks to a Carson Bruener interception of Brown that let the Huskies start their drive at the Oregon six-yard line. Two plays later, McGrew scored on a one-yard run.

Only one of Washington's drives went for over 22 yards, and that was the 75-yarder ending with McGrew's second score. Washington had a couple of nice chunk plays (a 15-yarder to tight end Cade Otton, a 19-yarder to McGrew) in addition to a defensive pass interference that kept the drive going.

But Washington had no answers for the Ducks' defense otherwise. Nine straight drives (not counting a first half-ending kneeldown) resulted in zero points during one stretch. After their first touchdown, the subsequent four drives consisted of 12 total plays for 43 yards, three punts and an interception.

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell was Washington's biggest problem. He finished with 10 tackles and two pass breakups as he did work in run and pass defense. Jeffrey Bassa added a sack, and Jordan Happle got an interception.

Credit to Washington for keeping this a one-score game late into the fourth quarter, but the Ducks' defense and Dye's running proved to be too much.

What's Next?

Both teams play at home on Saturday.

Oregon will host Washington State at 10:30 p.m ET at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Washington will welcome Arizona State on Saturday at 7 p.m.