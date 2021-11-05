Notre Dame's 2023 Game vs. Navy to Be Played in Dublin, Ireland

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Notre Dame and Navy will take their college football rivalry overseas in 2023.

The Fighting Irish announced on Thursday that their game against the Midshipmen two years from now will be played in Dublin, Ireland. The teams have faced each other in Dublin twice before, in 1996 at Croke Park and in 2012 at Aviva Stadium.

Notre Dame and Navy are set to meet this Saturday for the first time since 2019. Their 2020 matchup was originally scheduled to be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be moved to Annapolis before being canceled altogether.

It would have been Navy's first time hosting the game in the history of the rivalry. The Midshipmen usually hold their "home" games against the Fighting Irish at larger facilities due to the small size of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Notre Dame has played host more often in South Bend.

The rivalry between Notre Dame and Navy has been largely one-sided. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 77-13-1 and are on a three-game winning streak. The Midshipmen last won in 2016, a one-point victory.

Notre Dame is 7-1 and ranked No. 8 in the AP poll and No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Irish are on a three-game winning streak following last month's loss to then-No. 7 Cincinnati. The team also made a splash in recruiting this week, landing a commitment from 2023 5-star linebacker Drayk Bowen.

Navy is 2-6 this season with two three-game losing streaks. The Midshipmen ended their second skid last week with a 20-17 win over Tulsa and will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday against the Irish.