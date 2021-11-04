5-Star LB Drayk Bowen Commits to Notre Dame Over Auburn, Clemson

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame football team has reason to celebrate, as it landed one of the best recruits in the 2023 class.

Five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen, the No. 2 linebacker in the class according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on Wednesday.

Bowen, a junior at Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana, chose Notre Dame over Auburn and Clemson. He mentioned that staying close to home was an important factor in his decision.

"Being gone during summer for so long, I got closer with my brother and sister, and I wanted to stay close to home and see them grow up," Bowen said.

At 6'2" and 215 pounds, Bowen is a versatile player able to play multiple positions on defense.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu's scouting report described Bowen as "Physically strong player who is a weight room warrior. ... Pursues and closes to the football with effort and has explosiveness off the ball and as he closes to his target.

"Can play a couple of different roles as he has been used as a stand-up edge rusher or he can shift further outside and play out in space over a slot. Might not be as long as schools want in an edge-rusher so he projects more as a traditional outside backer who can blitz off the edge when needed."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The addition of Bowen likely makes Notre Dame's 2023 group a top-five recruiting class. The six-man class also features five-star defensive lineman Brenan Vernon.