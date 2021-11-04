Nick Saban Says Alabama Players Can 'Learn from' Henry Ruggs III's Car Crash

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama head coach Nick Saban believes the fatal car crash involving Henry Ruggs III could be a teaching moment for others.

"I think this is something that a lot of folks can learn from—I think a lot of players on our team," Saban told reporters Thursday.

"When we say challenge people to make good choices and decisions—do the right thing. Because sometimes the consequences can be devastating. And these consequences are going to probably be pretty devastating to Henry."

Ruggs is facing felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving after his involvement in a collision Tuesday morning that killed 23-year-old Tina O. Tintor, per ESPN.

At a bail hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said Ruggs' blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit and he was driving 156 miles per hour before the crash.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he could also file a second felony DUI charge against Ruggs because his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, was a passenger and suffered a serious arm injury in the crash, per ESPN.

The receiver spent three years at Alabama before becoming a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. He was released by the Raiders on Tuesday.

Saban will still support his former player following the accident.

"We love him," Saban said. "We're going to support him through it. But we also have a lot of compassion for the victims and our thoughts and prayers are also with them."