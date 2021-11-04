Jack Eichel Reportedly to Have Surgery on Neck Injury After Trade to Golden Knights

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jack Eichel is on the move to the Vegas Golden Knights, but he won't see the ice for several months because of surgery on his herniated disk.

Per TSN's Darren Dreger, Eichel is expected to have disk replacement surgery "very soon," with the hope being that he can return to the ice in four months.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported early Thursday morning that the Buffalo Sabres were trading Eichel to the Golden Knights.

According to Dreger, the full deal, pending the trade call with the NHL, is Eichel and a 2023 third-round draft pick to Vegas for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 third-rounder.

Eichel and the Sabres have been at odds for several months about the type of surgical procedure he should undergo.

Dr. Chad J. Prusmack, Eichel's personal doctor, told Sportsnet's 31 Thoughts podcast in July that artificial disk replacement surgery was best way to proceed for the forward's short- and long-term health.

Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News noted that type of procedure has never been done on an NHL player and that the Sabres were pushing for the more common anterior cervical discectomy with fusion surgery.

Friedman reported in October that Eichel was considering filing a grievance through the NHL Players' Association in an attempt to force a resolution to the situation.

Eichel’s agents, Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, issued a statement over the summer announcing that Eichel had formally requested a trade out of Buffalo.

"As previously stated, we fully anticipated a trade by the start of the NHL free-agency period,” the statement read. "After the agreed-upon and prescribed period for conservative rehabilitation lapsed in early June 2021, it was determined by the Sabres medical staff that a surgical process was required."

Around the same time, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters the team didn't "feel any pressure" to make a trade just for the sake of it.

Eichel has spent his entire career with the Sabres since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2015. The 25-year-old still has five years, including the 2021-22 season, remaining on his eight-year, $80 million contract.

Because of the herniated disk, Eichel only played in 21 games last season. He has 355 points in 375 NHL games over six seasons.

A four-month recovery period would put Eichel on track to return in March. The regular season is scheduled to conclude April 29.