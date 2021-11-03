Jack Eichel Trade Rumors: Flames Offering Matthew Tkachuk, Future 1st-Rounder, More

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

The Calgary Flames reportedly have a trade offer on the table for Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel.

Kevin Weekes of ESPN, NHL Network and TSN reported the rumor on Wednesday.

The Flames' deal would center around 23-year-old left wing Matthew Tkachuk, who has four goals and two assists in nine games this year.

He has 114 goals and 170 assists in 358 lifetime games over six seasons with the Flames, who selected Tkachuk sixth overall in the 2016 NHL draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

