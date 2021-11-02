Damian Lillard on 76ers Fans' 'We Want Lillard' Chant: 'I've Got 10 Toes in Rip City'

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was unmoved after hearing Philadelphia 76ers fans chant his name.

In the first quarter of a 113-103 loss for Portland on Monday night, a "We want Lillard!" cheer broke out at Wells Fargo Center.

The man of the hour largely tuned out the crowd.

"I've got 10 toes in Rip City," he told reporters.

After the Blazers suffered their fourth first-round playoff exit in five seasons, many wondered whether the six-time All-Star might attempt to engineer a trade. The franchise hired Chauncey Billups to replace Terry Stotts, but it's difficult to envision how Portland can make the jump up to be a legitimate title contender.

Lillard made it clear shortly before the regular season to The Athletic's Jason Quick he's not going anywhere.

"Everybody is saying what they think I'm thinking, and what they think I'm going to do, but like, I'm not leaving Portland, you know?" he said.

While the speculation about Lillard's future ran rampant, the Sixers were watching their relationship with Ben Simmons break down. Simmons has returned to the team following a brief holdout, but it's unclear whether all of the issues leading to the friction are resolved.

Nobody will be surprised if the two-time All-Defensive standout isn't long for Philadelphia.

When putting together hypothetical offers, the Blazers were one of the more obvious trading partners for Philly. Lillard is the kind of marquee player who could raise the Sixers' ceiling. NBA insider Marc Stein reported in July that the dynamic guard "remains the Trail Blazer coveted by Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey."

But the deal didn't make much sense from Portland's perspective.

Simmons for Lillard straight up is a nonstarter because of their gulf in value. The 76ers also don't have a lot in terms of assets to add to the package. As Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey wrote in August, CJ McCollum was the much more logical member of the Blazers roster to throw in the trade.

To that end, Sixers fans can keep dreaming.