5 Trade Ideas to Help 76ers Deal Ben Simmons Before Training Camp

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It seemed obvious. Maybe even official. Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers were done with each other after he famously passed up a wide-open dunk in the playoffs (in a closeout game and in the clutch). Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers threw him under the bus, and the relationship appeared beyond repair.

Well, Tuesday it became official (if not official official).

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey had the report:

"In a meeting with the 76ers last week in Los Angeles, Simmons told team co-managing partner Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand and coach Doc Rivers that he no longer wants to remain a Sixer, according to multiple sources.

"Sources said the three-time All-Star also does not intend to report to training camp."

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean the team has to trade Simmons. He's under contract through 2024-25, but one of the many lessons of the player empowerment era is that these situations are rarely salvageable. Players command a ton of leverage in today's NBA, and paying over $30 million to someone who refuses to play would impact the team on and off the floor.

At this point (or sometime between now and the trade deadline), the Sixers should probably just face reality and move him. The deal may not be exactly what Morey is after, but two or three guys who are actually contributing will be better than a holdout. Waiting could do more harm than good.

As Jerry Seinfeld once told a conflicted George Costanza, who couldn't decide how to initiate a breakup, "You should just do it like a Band-Aid. One motion. Right off!"

Below, you'll find some deals worth ripping that Band-Aid off.