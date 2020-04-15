1 Offseason Trade to Push NBA's Most Legitimate Contenders Toward a Title

1 of 4

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Trade: Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and 2021 first-round pick

It's been an up-and-down season for the 76ers, and for the first time during Joel Embiid's and Ben Simmons' time as teammates, there's evidence that calls their fit into question.

On the season, Philly is:

plus-1.0 points per 100 possessions when Embiid and Simmons are on the floor

plus-2.6 when Simmons is on the floor without Embiid

plus-10.8 when Embiid is on the floor without Simmons

Now, of course, throwing Al Horford into that mix seems to have been a terrible decision in hindsight. One could argue that all three are essentially centers (with Simmons perhaps being a modern point center) and that playing three 5s together in this era was doomed to fail.

But Simmons' and Embiid's both needing the ball might be contributing to the clash. And Simmons' refusing to shoot has made him close to a non-factor when he's off the ball. That can lead to crowding on Embiid's post touches.

What would happen if you swapped Simmons for a ball-handler who can shoot?

Cue the Portland Trail Blazers and the perennial discussions on whether they should break up the Damian Lillard-CJ McCollum backcourt. Their reluctance to do so makes sense. These two have been through plenty of battles together, and it's hard to replace that chemistry.

But Simmons would be an upgrade in terms of size, defense and raw talent. He might even fit better on paper.

First, in Portland, he wouldn't be the 1. That would obviously still be Lillard. So, imagine Simmons as a taller, more athletic version of Draymond Green at the 4. He and Lillard could have a bit of a Green-Stephen Curry connection. The comparison starts to fall apart here, but perhaps Rodney Hood could replicate at least a little of what Klay Thompson did for that duo.

Portland would have a reasonable facsimile of the Golden State Warriors, and Jusuf Nurkic is still there.

The Sixers would be giving up the best asset in the deal (and by a wide margin). Simmons is still just 23 years old. So getting back a first-rounder and an intriguing young player in Anfernee Simons would make this a bit more palatable.

Plus, if McCollum is your point guard, defenses won't be able to sag when the ball goes inside to Embiid.

The big man's ceiling will most likely be reached when he's surrounded by shooters, and McCollum is more than that. He's averaged at least 20 points in each of the last five seasons.