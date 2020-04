1 Offseason Trade to Push NBA's Most Legitimate Contenders Toward a Title

With apologies to other teams and fanbases that may have an argument in today's wide-open league (such as the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets and perhaps a few others), here are some deals that could push the aforementioned four closer to a title.

Determining the squads to consider for this exercise was left up to the projection system at FiveThirtyEight . It was simply the top four in "chance of winning Finals," which also happened to be the only four teams with at least a 10 percent chance:

With that in mind, we'll look at a handful of contenders for the 2019-20 title through the lens of "What kind of trade would push this team closer to a championship in 2020-21?"

Even the best squads often need one more addition or trade to push them over the top. In the NBA, title contention is preceded by various forms of building.

Front offices around the league always seem to be tweaking, rearranging or overhauling the teams they've been appointed to build.

Over the last 10 seasons, no NBA team has brought back 100 percent of its roster from the previous season. Only 15 teams (out of 300) brought back at least 90 percent of their rosters.

76ers Break Up Embiid and Simmons

Matt Slocum/Associated Press The Trade: Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and 2021 first-round pick It's been an up-and-down season for the 76ers, and for the first time during Joel Embiid's and Ben Simmons' time as teammates, there's evidence that calls their fit into question. On the season, Philly is:

plus-1.0 points per 100 possessions when Embiid and Simmons are on the floor

plus-2.6 when Simmons is on the floor without Embiid

plus-10.8 when Embiid is on the floor without Simmons

Now, of course, throwing Al Horford into that mix seems to have been a terrible decision in hindsight. One could argue that all three are essentially centers (with Simmons perhaps being a modern point center) and that playing three 5s together in this era was doomed to fail.

But Simmons' and Embiid's both needing the ball might be contributing to the clash. And Simmons' refusing to shoot has made him close to a non-factor when he's off the ball. That can lead to crowding on Embiid's post touches.

What would happen if you swapped Simmons for a ball-handler who can shoot?

Cue the Portland Trail Blazers and the perennial discussions on whether they should break up the Damian Lillard-CJ McCollum backcourt. Their reluctance to do so makes sense. These two have been through plenty of battles together, and it's hard to replace that chemistry.

But Simmons would be an upgrade in terms of size, defense and raw talent. He might even fit better on paper.

First, in Portland, he wouldn't be the 1. That would obviously still be Lillard. So, imagine Simmons as a taller, more athletic version of Draymond Green at the 4. He and Lillard could have a bit of a Green-Stephen Curry connection. The comparison starts to fall apart here, but perhaps Rodney Hood could replicate at least a little of what Klay Thompson did for that duo.

Portland would have a reasonable facsimile of the Golden State Warriors, and Jusuf Nurkic is still there.

The Sixers would be giving up the best asset in the deal (and by a wide margin). Simmons is still just 23 years old. So getting back a first-rounder and an intriguing young player in Anfernee Simons would make this a bit more palatable.

Plus, if McCollum is your point guard, defenses won't be able to sag when the ball goes inside to Embiid.

The big man's ceiling will most likely be reached when he's surrounded by shooters, and McCollum is more than that. He's averaged at least 20 points in each of the last five seasons.