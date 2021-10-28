David Henderson Found Guilty of Endangering Aircraft Safety After Emiliano Sala Death

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

David Henderson was found guilty of endangering the safety of the aircraft Thursday in relation to the January 2019 plane crash that killed Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.

ESPN reported the jury at Cardiff Crown Court was presented with evidence Henderson hired Ibbotson to pilot the aircraft despite being asked by Fay Keely, the plane's owner, to no longer work with Ibbotson after being alerted of two Civil Aviation Authority infringements against the pilot.

Ibbotson also didn't have the proper clearance to fly at night and his qualifications to fly a single-engine aircraft like the Piper Malibu that was used were expired, per ESPN.

Prosecutor Martin Goudie QC argued that Henderson was "'reckless or negligent' by prioritising his business rather than the safety of those onboard," according to ESPN.

Sky Sports also reported the prosecution entered a message sent from Henderson to Ibbotson, which read: "We both have an opportunity to make money out of the business model but not if we upset clients or draw the attention of the CAA."

Goudie said in his closing argument Henderson ran an "incompetent, undocumented and dishonest organization," per Sky Sports.

The jury found Henderson, who previously pleaded guilty to trying to arrange a flight without permission or authorization, guilty after seven-and-a-half hours of deliberations.

He'll be sentenced for both offenses Nov. 12 and is facing a maximum total sentence of seven years in prison.

Kate Staples, the UK Civil Aviation Authority's general counsel, released a statement after the jury's verdict was announced, per Sky Sports:

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends that were affected by this accident in January 2019. Aviation safety relies upon the integrity of everyone involved in the industry. Unlawful and unsafe activity such as Mr. Henderson's is unacceptable and the UK Civil Aviation Authority will always look to prosecute illegal activity."

Sala was traveling to Wales after completing a transfer from French side Nantes to then-Premier League club Cardiff City during the winter transfer window.

The plane went missing over the English Channel and wasn't found until two weeks later after an extensive search. Ibbotson's body was never found.