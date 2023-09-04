Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, Jim Gray's 'Let's Go!' Season 3 Details Announced

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Football fans may not get to see Tom Brady on an NFL field anymore, but they'll still hear his insights.

SiriusXM announced the legendary quarterback will continue to partner with former Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray for the third season of Let's Go! The series will return Monday and air weekly during the 2023 NFL season.

Brady appeared regularly on Let's Go! while simultaneously suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among other things, he used his platform to air some his grievances on various issues around the NFL.

Now that he's retired and doesn't have to concern himself with any locker-room dynamics, the three-time MVP might be even more candid behind the microphone. And for now, Let's Go! will be the biggest recurring vehicle for his takes.

Brady said in February he doesn't plan on starting his broadcasting career with Fox until 2024, and speculation remains that he may never work as the network's lead analyst in the booth.