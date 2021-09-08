Tom Brady Says NFL's Relaxed Jersey-Number Policy Is 'Really Pointless'

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady has found a new obsession, and it's railing against the NFL's new rules regarding jersey numbers.

The league announced in April that players at certain positions will have more latitude in selecting their jerseys. Brady said at the time the change was "going to make for a lot of bad football."

On his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go!, the future Hall of Famer went a step further.

"I just thought it was a really pointless thing to change that's going to have a negative impact on the game," he said (via The Athletic's Greg Auman). "I just feel like I want my voice heard."

Brady is certainly making his voice heard.

He already told the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud how he thinks defenses could be at an advantage because the new uniform rules could make it difficult to identify specific positions.

"So one guys has got a 6, one guy has 11, one guy has got a 9," he said. "And they change every play when you break your routes and get to your spot. It’s going to be a very challenging thing. It’s a good advantage for the defense, which that’s what it is.

“It would be like saying, ‘What if I let the offensive linemen wear 82 and No. 9?’ They wouldn’t know who was eligible. Well, that’s not fair. You’ll get your tail kicked. At least identify who the D-line, the linebackers and the safeties are. You’re going to have a lot of matchups where guys are blocking the wrong guys. I don’t know why that should be."

Brady also called it a "stupid rule" and said he has "already talked about it ad nauseam" during a media conference Tuesday.

His crusade doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.