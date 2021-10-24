David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez Goals Lift Real Madrid to El Clasico Win over Barcelona

AP Photo/Joan Monfort

Real Madrid continued its recent dominance in El Clasico with a 2-1 win over Barcelona Sunday at the Camp Nou.

The win is Real Madrid's fourth straight against its rival in La Liga matches.

David Alaba scored the opening goal for Los Blancos, while Lucas Vazquez eventually sealed the win with a second goal in extra time.

Sergio Aguero scored a consolation for Barcelona, but it was too late to prevent Real Madrid from earning a key three points in the hunt for a league title.

It was the first El Clasico without Lionel Messi since 2007, and Barcelona went home empty-handed.

The match began slowly with a conservative approach from both sides, but Real Madrid struck first with a brilliant counterattack and finish by Alaba:

Rodrygo earned the assist on a great find to the open center back, who rocketed past the keeper in the top corner.

This was the only goal of the first half, but Barcelona had chances.

Sergino Dest had the best look for the Blaugrana in the opening 45 minutes with a open shot that he sailed over the crossbar:

Barcelona had six shots in the first half but were unable to find the net. Gerard Pique also had a chance with a header:

Barcelona stayed aggressive in the second half but had few real chances because of a lack of creativity in the final third. The squad finished with just two shots on target in the match.

The addition of Aguero in the 74th minute gave the attack more life, although it wasn't enough to even the match.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, played solid defense before using their speed on counters. Vinicius Junior kept pressure on throughout the second half down the left side.

Vazquez eventually put the game out of reach in the 94th on another counterattack after a great run from Marco Asensio.

Dest slightly made up for his earlier miss with an assist to Aguero in the 97th minute, but it was too little, too late.

Both clubs will return to action for midweek La Liga battles on Wednesday. Barcelona will face Rayo Vallecano while Real Madrid hosts Osasuna.