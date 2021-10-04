Kylian Mbappe Says He Told PSG He Wanted to Leave in July; Comments on Contract Talks

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe told Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window that he wanted to move to another club.

"I said at the end of July I wanted to leave," the superstar told RMC Sport on Sunday (translated by ESPN).

Mbappe can leave the team for free next summer and is free to negotiate a contract with other teams in January, making the past transfer window the last chance for PSG to receive a transfer fee commensurate to the forward's talent without singing him to an extension.

Transfer negotiations went right up until the final day of the window, with Real Madrid offering €200 million ($233 million) for the forward August 31, but PSG turned down the bid, per Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez of ESPN.

The 22-year-old believes he did what he could to help his current club.

"I asked to leave because from the moment I didn't want to extend [my contract]. I wanted the club to receive a transfer fee to bring in a quality replacement," Mbappe said. "It's a club that's given me a lot. I've always been happy during the four years I've been here, and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react."

