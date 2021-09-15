Report: Mets, Yankees Cleared The Air After Francisco Lindor's Whistling Accusations

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

First the New York Mets and New York Yankees cleared their benches, then they cleared the air.

After last Sunday's Subway Series finale saw Mets star Francisco Lindor taunt the Yankees on the basepaths for allegedly stealing signs and using whistles to signal which pitch was coming, the teams have reportedly made peace, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

The Mets will not pursue Lindor's claims any further and have spoken to their rivals in the Bronx to let them know.

Per Martino:

"Members of the Mets organization—lower down on the ladder than owner Steve Cohen or team president Sandy Alderson—reached out to their Yankees counterparts to tamp down the tensions and say that Lindor was not speaking for the entire team on the issue.

"Some on the Mets side were uncomfortable with how strongly and publicly Lindor pursued the issue, and they conveyed that to the other side."

Lindor launched three home runs against the Yankees on Sunday, including a game-winning solo shot in the eighth inning.

ESPN's Marly Rivera reported Sunday that Jonathan Villar thought the Yankees were using whistles to steal signs in Saturday's game.

SNY subsequently reported that the only whistling occurring in the Yankees dugout was from reliever Wandy Peralta, who the club noted was just playing around.

Before that was known, Lindor whistled back at the Yankees while rounding the bases on his second home run Sunday.

When Giancarlo Stanton launched his own blast later in the game, he slowed down at shortstop to trade barbs with Lindor, who whistled at him. That led to both teams spilling out onto the field.

Lindor's third home run of the night a few innings later won the game and sent the Yankees back across the city unlikely to face the Mets again this season unless both make unlikely runs to the World Series.