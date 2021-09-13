Video: Yankees, Mets Benches Clear After Giancarlo Stanton, Francisco Lindor Exchange

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Things appeared fairly typical when Giancarlo Stanton launched a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh inning of Sunday's game between the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

And then they weren't.

The benches cleared in an incident that apparently dated back to the Yankees' win on Saturday:

Lindor discussed the matter after the game, saying he wasn't trying to fight anybody—and he didn't feel Stanton was, either:

Marly Rivera of ESPN reported Mets infielder Jonathan Villar said his team believed the Bronx Bombers were whistling from the dugout to help batters identify pitches during Saturday's game when they thought Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches.

Buster Olney of ESPN noted Lindor appeared to whistle after hitting a home run in Sunday's game in an apparent reference to that, and Stanton responded when he was trotting around the bases after his long ball.

The result was the ensuing scene and more drama in a series between intracity rivals looking to make a late push with playoff spots on the line.