X

    Video: Yankees, Mets Benches Clear After Giancarlo Stanton, Francisco Lindor Exchange

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

    Things appeared fairly typical when Giancarlo Stanton launched a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh inning of Sunday's game between the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

    And then they weren't.

    The benches cleared in an incident that apparently dated back to the Yankees' win on Saturday:

    MLB @MLB

    Giancarlo ties it. 💪 <a href="https://t.co/TfIHdtJBMI">pic.twitter.com/TfIHdtJBMI</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Things got SPICY between the Mets and Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball 👀 <a href="https://t.co/kDcCA7IebE">pic.twitter.com/kDcCA7IebE</a>

    Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN

    Mayhem after Stanton hit a 2-run shot. Stanton seemed to tell Lindor that he should not have showed up the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> dugout. <a href="https://t.co/FRR48mzc0o">pic.twitter.com/FRR48mzc0o</a>

    Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch

    <a href="https://t.co/Qo6SEDKyV5">pic.twitter.com/Qo6SEDKyV5</a>

    Lindor discussed the matter after the game, saying he wasn't trying to fight anybody—and he didn't feel Stanton was, either:

    SNY @SNYtv

    "I think he was just telling me, 'I can do it too'"<br><br>Francisco Lindor discusses what went down between he and Giancarlo Stanton: <a href="https://t.co/clzX7xWGP8">pic.twitter.com/clzX7xWGP8</a>

    Marly Rivera of ESPN reported Mets infielder Jonathan Villar said his team believed the Bronx Bombers were whistling from the dugout to help batters identify pitches during Saturday's game when they thought Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches.

    Buster Olney of ESPN noted Lindor appeared to whistle after hitting a home run in Sunday's game in an apparent reference to that, and Stanton responded when he was trotting around the bases after his long ball.

    Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo

    Francisco Lindor says he "can't accuse [the Yankees] of whistling" to relay signs to their hitters, but he believes "something out of the ordinary was going on."<br><br>"It definitely felt that way," Lindor said, "and I took that personal."

    The result was the ensuing scene and more drama in a series between intracity rivals looking to make a late push with playoff spots on the line.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!