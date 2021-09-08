Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: 'I Really Have No Idea' What Will Happen in Free Agency

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw has spent 14 years as a Los Angeles Dodgers icon. He's unclear if that will continue for a 15th and beyond.

The 33-year-old ace is finishing up a three-year, $93 million contract and will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He told reporters Wednesday he's not quite sure what to expect when that happens.

"I can honestly say I have no idea what's going to happen," Kershaw said. "I really have no idea. I'm excited to pitch for now. I'm excited to pitch in the playoffs again—which is something I don't want to take for granted."

In the short term, Kershaw is nearing a return from a forearm injury that's kept him sidelined since early July. Following the completion of a rehab stint that lasted just three innings with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the veteran is headed back to Los Angeles where he'll rejoin a club prepping for the postseason.

It could be his last September as a Dodger depending on how the offseason goes.

Yet even much of those conversations are still out of his control. Both Kershaw and the Dodgers are likely to hold off on contract talks until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached. The current deal also expires at the end of the 2021 season. That could impact just how much money Los Angeles is willing to offer its lefty.

How much longer Kershaw wants to play remains a factor, too.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If this is his last run in L.A., Kershaw leaves behind a legacy alongside some of the best to ever wear the jersey. The three-time Cy Young Winner was named MVP in 2014. Won a Triple Crown in 2011 and finally helped deliver a World Series title in 2020. In between, he was named to eight All-Star teams and finished with the best ERA in baseball on five occasions.