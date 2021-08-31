Report: Eduardo Camavinga Completes Real Madrid Transfer from Rennes on Deadline Day

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly completed the acquisition of midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes on Tuesday, the final day of the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports' Fabrizio Romano reported the sides agreed on a €31 million transfer fee with add-ons, and Camavinga subsequently signed a contract with Los Blancos.

Camavinga also attracted interest from other European giants, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, but Real Madrid was the only one to make a formal offer ahead of the transfer deadline, per L'Equipe (via French Football News).

The Athletic previously reported the 18-year-old France international wasn't planning to sign a new contract after his deal with Rennes ran out in 2022, which increased the club's efforts to move him.

Camavinga, who'd been with Rennes since his time as a youth player in 2013, has established himself as a terrific tackler capable of playing in either a central or defensive midfield role.

In May, he reacted to reports that several high-profile clubs were potential landing spots on the transfer market during an interview with Telefoot (via AS' Andres Onrubia).

"It makes you feel flattered and it's nice that teams like Real Madrid or Bayern are interested in your situation, I'm not going to lie. But I have not yet thought it over with my family," Camavinga said.

He ultimately decided on Los Blancos, where he'll likely compete with Casemiro for playing time in the central midfield throughout the 2021-22 season.

While Camavinga's defensive ability is already on full display, it'll be intriguing to see whether he can develop a little more confidence going forward. He recorded just one goal and two assists across 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes last term.

His first chance to don a Real Madrid kit could come Sept. 12 when the club returns from the international break to face Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu.