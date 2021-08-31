Cristiano Ronaldo on Manchester United Transfer: 'History Will Be Written Once Again'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Manchester United formally announced the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on Tuesday with the agreement of a two-year contract with an option for a third season.

Ronaldo, who previously played for the Red Devils from 2003 through 2009, posted a statement on Instagram about his "never-ending love for Manchester United" while away on international duty with the Portugal national team:

"I can't even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It's like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100 percent the stuff that dreams are made of!

"My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese national team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d'Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!"

He concluded the message by saying: "I'm right here! I'm back where I belong! Let's make it happen once again! P.S.—Sir Alex [Ferguson], this one is for you..."

The announcement of his contract with United comes after Juventus confirmed the Premier League side paid a €23 million ($27 million) transfer fee for the 36-year-old superstar, which is payable over five years, per ESPN.

"The unforgettable moments experienced together were many. We could recite them and relive them, but it would not help, because everyone has their own special memory linked to CR7," Juve said as part of a goodbye statement to Ronaldo.

His return to Old Trafford came together last week after he was left out of the Juventus squad to face Empoli, which provided a major hint his tenure with the Italian club was coming to a close.

After initial reports suggested Manchester City were the front-runners to land the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, United moved in to secure a reunion with the football legend.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he has "no doubt" Ronaldo will continue to perform at a high level while also help younger players in the squad.

"You run out of words to describe Cristiano," Solskjaer said in the club's announcement. "He is not only a marvelous player but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person."

It'll be a little while before Ronaldo plays the first match of his second United stint, though.

Portugal have three matches during the international window starting Wednesday with a World Cup qualifier against Ireland. That's followed by a friendly against Qatar on Saturday and another Would Cup qualification match next Tuesday when it takes on Azerbaijan.

Manchester United's next match is Sept. 11 against Newcastle United, which will likely serve as Ronaldo's reintroduction to the Old Trafford faithful.

United are third in the Premier League table in the early going with two wins and a draw from their first three fixtures.