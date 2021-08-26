Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy Arrested, Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault

James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Authorities in the United Kingdom said the alleged assaults occurred between October 2020 and August 2021. Mendy is currently in police custody and due to appear in court Friday.

Manchester City announced Mendy has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete," the club said.

City signed Mendy for £52 million in July 2017 after he had helped AS Monaco win Ligue 1 in 2016-17. He played just five games for the club before suffering a torn ACL, and further injuries have limited his impact at the club. The 27-year-old has logged 75 appearances across all competitions.

Mendy started in Manchester City's 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Community Shield and played 78 minutes in the team's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur to open the 2021-22 Premier League season.