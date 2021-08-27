Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Manchester United After Transfer from Juventus

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United after United reached a deal with Italian club Juventus.

Ronaldo left Manchester United and the English Premier League for Spain's Real Madrid in 2009.

United said in a statement: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical."

Per ESPN's Mark Ogden, Ronaldo will remain in his home country of Portugal through the international break with an eye toward making his home debut in his second stint at Manchester United on Sept. 11 against Newcastle United.

Ronaldo posted a farewell message to Juventus and its fans on Instagram after his transfer was announced:

Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport reported Thursday that Ronaldo was hopeful Juventus would move him prior to Tuesday's transfer deadline:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Di Marzio added that while Manchester City wanted to sign Ronaldo on a free transfer, Juventus' asking price was around $29 million. He also reported that City was the only club in a position to land Ronaldo.

Despite that, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported Friday that Manchester City had pulled out of negotiations without agreeing to terms with Ronaldo or Juventus.

Romano also reported that Manchester United was set to prepare an offer after Man City dropped out and was "confident" it could land the legendary forward.

The 36-year-old had just started his fourth season at Juventus after previously playing six years for Manchester United and nine years for Real Madrid, along with a season at Portuguese club Sporting to begin his professional career.

Rumors of a Ronaldo transfer heated up Sunday when he was on the bench for Juve's Serie A opener against Udinese. Ronaldo entered the game in the 60th minute and thought he had scored the winning goal, but it was disallowed after a VAR review, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

Per Sky Sports, reports out of Italy suggested that Ronaldo asked to be on the bench in order to "preserve his fitness" ahead of a potential transfer.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri gave a different account: "Ronaldo is feeling well. I had talked to him before the game, telling him he would start on the bench. He made himself available. He did well when he entered the pitch."

Later, Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved called the decision for Ronaldo to be a substitute a "shared" one between the forward and Allegri. Nedved also said he could "absolutely confirm" Ronaldo would remain with Juve throughout the 2021-22 season.

The Portugal international is considered one of the greatest players of all time thanks to his 674 career goals in 897 matches across all competitions.

Ronaldo has scored 101 times in 134 matches with Juventus after scoring 118 times in 292 matches with Manchester United and a remarkable 450 times in 438 matches with Real Madrid.

His greatest success came at Real Madrid, with whom he won La Liga twice, two Copas del Rey and the UEFA Champions League on four occasions. He won three Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, one FA Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup at Manchester United, and he's won two Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia with Juventus. He also won the Portuguese Super Cup with Sporting.

Additionally, Ronaldo helped lead Portugal to its greatest accomplishment in international soccer: the UEFA European Championship in 2016.

It has been over a decade since Ronaldo played in the EPL, but he is poised to make a huge splash in arguably the most significant league in the world.

While Ronaldo was productive during his first stint with Manchester United, he became an all-time great with Real Madrid.

If Ronaldo can bring that level of production back to Manchester United, the Red Devils have a strong chance to win their first EPL title since 2013 after finishing as the runner-up last season.