No. 1 Recruit Walter Nolen Narrows Recruitment List to Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee

The top-ranked football player in the 2022 recruiting class has narrowed his list of schools to three.

Defensive lineman Walter Nolen said Tuesday that Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia are the three programs he is still considering in the recruiting process, per Hayes Fawcett of On 3. Nolen, who checks in at 6'4" and 325 pounds, is a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player from the class of 2022, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Fawcett noted the Tennessean's top five choices were previously Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.

The biggest development is the inclusion of Texas A&M, but Nolen told Fawcett his visit to the school was "awesome" and convinced him to consider the Aggies.

Whichever program lands Nolen will have an immediate difference-maker along the defensive line.

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports projected him as an eventual first-round pick in the NFL and compared him to current New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Brooks highlighted Nolen's quickness with his hands, ability to overpower offensive linemen and tendency to chase down plays while in pursuit.

His "suddenness," especially at his size, figures to help him contribute at the collegiate level as soon as his freshman year.

It is now an SEC race for the highly regarded prospect who will headline the class of either Texas A&M, Georgia or Tennessee.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, the Bulldogs have the No. 6 overall class for 2022. The Aggies check in at No. 8, while the Volunteers are chasing at No. 29.