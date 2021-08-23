Report: SEC Considering Fines for CFB Teams That Forfeit Due to COVID-19

Tim Warner/Getty Images

SEC teams could reportedly face fines in addition to forfeits if they are unable to play because of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Andy Staples of The Athletic.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network also reported the news, noting the league is in the midst of finalizing its policy.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey previously told Josh Kendall of The Athletic that the conference might not release its policy until just before the league's teams begin play on Sept. 2, although schools can expect forfeits to be in play.

"Our athletics directors will continue to discuss the COVID roster policies, particularly my reference that, 'Be ready, be healthy to play, if you're unable to field a team. that would be deemed a forfeit,'" Sankey said. "We'll have to finalize that one before the start of the season."

The Pac-12, ACC and Big 12 all previously announced policies that will force teams to forfeit if they are unable to field a team because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The Big Ten joined the other Power Five conferences with its own announcement Monday, also featuring forfeits if one team can't play.

None of these policies include a financial penalty for the schools involved.

As Staples noted, the SEC is factoring in the lost television revenue that would come from a canceled game. Instead of each of the revenue-sharing programs losing money, a fine would only penalize the team responsible.

Unlike many other conferences, the SEC worked to reschedule games during the 2020 season when one was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak. LSU, for example, played three games in December, including one opposite the SEC Conference Championship Game, after rescheduling games against Alabama and Florida.

Sankey said in July the conference doesn't plan to reschedule games in 2021.

It will now be up to the programs themselves to avoid an outbreak that could lead to a loss and a fine.