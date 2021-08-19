6 Kentucky Football Players Face 1st-Degree Burglary Charges After Party

Jamie Gilliam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Six University of Kentucky football players are set to be charged with first-degree burglary Friday.

Police said Reuben Adams, Robert McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams were involved in a March burglary that took place at a private party.

According to the police report, three people were instructed to leave the party and then later returned with additional suspects who forced their way back into the residence.

Tisdale will be charged with wanton endangerment because he allegedly pointed a gun at someone at the party.

"I am aware of the situation that arose today. Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said in a statement. "We have been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.