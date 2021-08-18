Seth Rollins Discusses John Cena, Goldberg Talks WWE Contract, Tyler Rust NXT Rumors

Source: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Seth Rollins Addresses Cena's SmackDown Promo

As part of the build for the SummerSlam main event, John Cena and Roman Reigns have been incorporating elements of real life into their promos on SmackDown in recent weeks.

One of those real-life aspects involved Cena namedropping Dean Ambrose on Friday's episode of the show.

The third member of the Shield, Seth Rollins, was also referenced in the promo. But it was the mention of Ambrose, who left WWE and has been wrestling in AEW as Jon Moxley since 2019, that caught everyone's attention.

"I had a good chuckle about it," Rollins told Riju Dasgupta of SK Wrestling. "John likes to cross some lines occasionally if you look at his history of promos in the ring, especially his face-to-face promos heading into big matches. He likes to cross the line."

This isn't anything new for Reigns and Cena in the build up for the match. Reigns has made multiple references to Cena's previous relationship with Nikki Bella.

WWE normally doesn't like to include references to wrestlers in other promotions, but Cena has more than enough clout with the people in charge that he will be allowed to get away with more than a typical superstar in the company.

Besides, everything has worked out well for all parties involved. Moxley is one of the top stars in AEW. Reigns is currently in the midst of the hottest streak of his career. Rollins continues to be one of the top stars in WWE.

Goldberg's Contract Status

As he prepares to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship on Saturday, Goldberg dropped a little nugget about his current contract with the company.

Appearing on The Bump (starts at 1:00 mark), Goldberg said he's "only got two more matches on my deal here":

The topic came up as Goldberg was discussing who he would like to see win the other men's title match at SummerSlam between Reigns and Cena.

Goldberg did reveal last year that his contract with WWE calls for two matches per year. His first match in 2021 was against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble for the WWE title.

Two more matches would imply that Goldberg can become a free agent after next year. Given the amount of money he can earn and the limited schedule he is allowed to work, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 54-year-old re-sign if WWE wants to keep him.

Tyler Rust Addresses NXT Changes

Tyler Rust was among the 12 wrestlers released by WWE last week, with all of the departures coming from the NXT brand.

The move was certainly a surprise to outside observers, as it continued a recent trend by the company of cutting costs. It was also the latest indication that Vince McMahon is trying to take NXT in a different direction.

Appearing on Wrestling Inc. Daily with Nick Hausman (h/t PWMania.com), Rust said he doesn't believe the NXT roster changes are related to the brand losing the Wednesday ratings war with AEW:

"I know there's a lot of rumors now as far as Vince wanting to overhaul the NXT product and everything. Sometimes, rumors, maybe they're right. We'll see how it is going forward from there, but from my experience there, there wasn't really many eggshells as far as upper management not being happy."

NXT was increased to two hours and put on the USA Network on Sept. 18, 2019, giving the brand a two-week head start before the launch of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The decision to put NXT on television was seen as McMahon trying to destroy AEW before the company ever really got going. It didn't pay off, as AEW regularly won in the ratings.

USA moved NXT from Wednesday to Tuesday earlier this year after the two sides agreed to a multiyear extension to keep the show on the air.

Whatever the reason for the roster changes in NXT, the future direction of the brand will likely start to come into focus starting next week. Tuesday's show marked the final build for Sunday's Takeover that will be headlined by a two-out-of-three falls match between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole.