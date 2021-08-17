Cristiano Ronaldo: Rumors About My Future Are 'Disrespectful' to Every Club Involved

Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have any plans to change clubs this summer.

Amidst a flurry of rumors that he might be on the move to either Paris Saint-Germain or his former club Real Madrid, the Juventus superstar set the record straight in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff," he wrote in part.

As for Real Madrid, he added that his story at the club "has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club."

And per the rumors linking him to other clubs, Ronaldo wrote that "there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth."

The Ronaldo-to-PSG buzz seems to center around the rumor that Kylian Mbappe desires a move to Real Madrid, with the Parisians keen to replace him with Ronaldo. That, of course, would be entirely reliant on PSG's willingness to sell Mbappe in the first place. If the French superstar refuses to sign a new deal this summer, PSG could perhaps be moved to sell to avoid Mbappe leaving on a free transfer next summer.

But other rumors have linked Ronaldo to another former club of his, Manchester United, or the defending EPL champs, Manchester City.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The latter have been widely linked to Tottenham's wantaway striker Harry Kane, desperate to add an upgrade at the position after opening the season with a 1-0 loss vs. Spurs. If City have any interest in Ronaldo, it presumably would be as a backup plan in the event a Kane transfer doesn't materialize.

As for Ronaldo potentially returning to Real Madrid, even manager Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed that buzz.

"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and has all my affection and respect," he tweeted Tuesday. "I've never considered signing him. We look forward."

Granted, all of the buzz is immaterial if the player himself has no interest in leaving Juventus. Tuesday's Instagram post would suggest he isn't going anywhere.

That's good news for Juventus, which would struggle to replace the 29 goals the 36-year-old Ronaldo posted in 33 Serie A appearances (31 starts) last season.