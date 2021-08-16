USWNT Legend Carli Lloyd Announces Retirement; Will Finish NWSL Season with Gotham FC

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Carli Lloyd, who's won two World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals with the United States women's national team, announced Monday her plans to retire from soccer after this fall's international friendlies and the 2021 NWSL season with NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Lloyd released a statement about her decision through U.S. Soccer:

"When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships. Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long."

