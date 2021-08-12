Video: Yankees, White Sox Appear in MLB's Inaugural 'Field of Dreams' Game in Iowa

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Major League Baseball pulled it off.

Building a baseball field in Iowa was the easy part, of course. Capturing the essence of the movie Field of Dreams—making something that arrived in theaters 30 years ago feel as fresh as ever—was a lot tougher.

Then the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees followed actor Kevin Costner out of the corn fields and proved MLB was ready to exceed all expectations.

Removing part of the outfield wall so the White Sox and Yankees walk through the corn fields side-by-side was not only the correct decision, but it was also executed rather flawlessly as the score from the film played over the speakers.

Before the first pitch, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the Field of Dreams game will return in 2022. How the league tops this year's edition remains to be seen.