MLB's 'Field of Dreams' Game Will Return in 2022, Rob Manfred Says

Major League Baseball's dabbling into Field of Dreams will not be a one-off special.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed to the media Thursday the league will return to Dyersville, Iowa, next season for at least one more game at the movie-inspired stadium.

“You never mess with a winning streak,” Field of Dreams star Kevin Costner told reporters. “It does feel like all the teams will want to touch this.”

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play Thursday in the first MLB game at a new ballpark built near the site of the 1989 movie. The field was built as an homage to Field of Dreams, complete with a cornfield behind the outfield wall and similar aesthetics around the stadium.

Players will also wear throwback uniforms to complete the feel.

It's pretty clear MLB has itself a winner; the contest is one of the most talked-about regular-season baseball games in recent memory. A branding similar to how the NHL handles the Winter Classic seems inevitable.