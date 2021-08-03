Alabama HC Nick Saban Will Receive At Least $84.8M Under New 8-Year Contract

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Alabama football coach Nick Saban will receive a new contract extension worth an average of $10.6 million per year through the 2028 season, according to Alex Scarborough of ESPN.

The school's board of trustees approved the new deal Monday, which will pay Saban a salary of $8.7 million in 2021 and increase $400,000 each year.

There are also significant incentives in the contract, including $800,000 for winning a national championship and $125,000 for winning an SEC title. Saban has a good chance to cash in on these incentives considering his success over 15 years with the Crimson Tide, featuring six national championships.

Alabama has won the conference title in five of the last seven years.

Including his one national championship at LSU, Saban has the most titles of any coach in college football history.