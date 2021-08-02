LSU QB Myles Brennan to Undergo Surgery on Arm Injury; Return Timeline TBD

AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

LSU announced Myles Brennan, who was a candidate to be the starting quarterback during the upcoming season, will be out indefinitely with a left arm injury that needs surgery.

"Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery," head coach Ed Orgeron said. "His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU."

Brody Miller of The Athletic reported Brennan broke the humerus bone in his left arm, which is his non-throwing arm.

Patrick Conn of USA Today's LSU Wire suggested this means Max Johnson will likely be the starting quarterback with Brennan sidelined. What's more, freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier may now be in line to be the backup.

Nussmeier was a 4-star prospect and the No. 14 quarterback in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

This is not the first injury for Brennan, who appeared in three games for the Tigers last season before suffering an injury that ended his campaign during an Oct. 10 loss to Missouri. He completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in those games against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Missouri.

LSU, which struggled on the way to a 5-5 record, went 1-2 in those games with its only win coming against Vanderbilt.

The Tigers will look to bounce back during the 2021 campaign, which starts on Sept. 4 with a game at UCLA. They also play Auburn, Florida, Alabama and Texas A&M during what promises to be a challenging conference slate.

Johnson will likely be under center for those games. He appeared in six contests last year and completed 58.7 percent of his passes for 1,069 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.