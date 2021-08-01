5-Star CB Jaheim Singletary Decommits from Ohio State; No. 14 Recruit of 2022 Class

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Jaheim Singletary, a 5-star cornerback and the No. 14 prospect overall in 247Sports' composite rankings for the class of 2022, decommitted from Ohio State on Sunday.

Per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN, "Singletary recently took a visit to Miami and has had Georgia recruiting him heavily, despite being committed to Ohio State."

Based on Singletary's Twitter feed, Florida, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State appear to still be in the running for his signature:

Singletary is ranked as the No. 5 corner in the class of 2022 and the No. 3 player from the state of Florida, so whichever team ultimately lands his commitment will be getting one of the top recruits in the nation.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports called Singletary a "physically imposing defender with plenty of length" and a "ball magnet of sorts that has shown at the high school level that he’s capable of shutting down an entire side of the field."

He added that the young corner "should develop into an impact player for a Power Five program and eventually play on Sundays."

His potential loss would hurt Ohio State's haul in the class of 2022, though they still sit atop 247Sports' rankings, with two 5-star commits—quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top prospect in the class, and linebacker C.J. Hicks—along with 11 4-star recruits.

Outside of the Buckeyes, only Alabama, LSU, Florida State and USC have two incoming 5-star prospects in the class of 2022.