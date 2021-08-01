Evander Kane Denies Allegation from His Wife That He Bet on Sharks Games

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane released a statement Sunday to deny allegations made by his wife that he bet on games he played in.

Kane posted the statement via Twitter, along with another statement in which he denied not caring for his daughter:

Kane's wife, Anna Kane, made multiple posts Saturday on Instagram, alleging that Kane bet on NHL games (h/t Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers). Kane also said she was forced to sell her wedding ring in order to have money to survive and that the Sharks winger doesn't help to support his daughter.

Following the posts, the NHL announced it would launch an investigation into the allegations:

San Jose also released a statement on the matter, saying: "The Sharks have been in contact today with the [NHL] about the serious allegations made against Evander Kane. We support a full and transparent investigation into the situation to maintain the integrity of the game and consistency with our team values."

In Kane's first statement, he referred to Anna Kane as his "estranged wife and soon to be ex-wife." The 29-year-old also countered his wife's allegations by pointing out that 2020-21 season was the best of his career.

Kane is a 12-year NHL veteran who has played for the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and Sharks during his career.

Last season, Kane finished with 22 goals and 27 points for 49 points in 56 games. While it was his best individual year from a points-per-game perspective, San Jose struggled, finishing seventh in the West Division with just 49 points.

As part of the statement, Kane said he plans to fully cooperate with the NHL's investigation into his wife's allegations.

Kane does have a history of financial issues related to gambling; in 2019, a Las Vegas casino sued him for $500,000, alleging that he failed to pay back his debts.

Then, in January of this year, Kane filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after accumulating $26.8 million in debt. As part of Kane's filing, it was noted that he has $10.2 million in assets despite signing a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the Sharks in 2018.

Kane is in line to be a key player for the Sharks again in 2021-22, the fourth year of his seven-year extension.