Former Executive Sues MLS, Says Firing Due to Speaking on Racial Discrimination

Former MLS executive Karine Travieso is suing the United States soccer league for race discrimination and retaliation, saying" she was removed from job duties, excluded from meetings and unjustly blamed for other employee's mistakes after speaking at a Juneteenth event in 2020," according to a report from TMZ Sports.

At the Juneteenth event in question, she called out the MLS for a lack of diversity in prominent positions and the need for bias training in the workplace.

Travieso—who is Black—also said at that event that one of her bosses once implied that a 2 Chainz MLS All-Star Concert in 2018 would require additional security because Black people would be in attendance.

She also said she felt she couldn't speak with her bosses about issues of race, in large part because there was "little to no Black representation in the decision-making positions and upper echelon of MLS."

In the lawsuit, Travieso said she encouraged the MLS to release a statement regarding the murder of George Floyd in 2020, and eventually did, but only after several days without addressing the matter.

MLS released a statement in response to the lawsuit, per TMZ:

"Ms. Travieso’s allegations have no merit as her job, along with her entire department and 20 percent of League Office positions, was eliminated in November of 2020 as a result of the dramatic impact of the pandemic on Major League Soccer’s business."

"Ms. Travieso was not removed from her job duties for any other reason. Major League Soccer is committed to providing a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment and takes these allegations very seriously."

"We are constantly working to ensure our employees feel safe and supported in the workplace."

Travieso is seeking damages in the lawsuit.