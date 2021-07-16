WWE Rumors on Goldberg at SummerSlam, Rock-Roman Reigns Tag Team Match, NXT Call-Ups

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE Reportedly Planning Goldberg vs. Lashley at SummerSlam

WWE is reportedly planning a huge WWE Championship match for SummerSlam next month in Las Vegas.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the current plan is for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to make his return and challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE title.

The feud will reportedly get started on Monday night's episode of Raw in Dallas, as Goldberg is scheduled to appear. That will be the first Raw with fans in attendance in well over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the Goldberg vs. Lashley plan comes to fruition, it essentially guarantees that Lashley will beat Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank on Sunday to retain the WWE Championship.

Goldberg's last WWE appearance was at the Royal Rumble in January when he challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in a losing effort.

Before that, Goldberg dropped the Universal Championship he won from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

During an appearance on The Pop Culture Show last year, Goldberg said he was signed with WWE through 2023 and contracted to work two matches per year.

If Goldberg faces Lashley at SummerSlam, he will fulfill his requirement of two matches in 2021 since he already had a match with McIntyre in January.

Also, unless WWE renegotiates and has him work more matches, Goldberg would almost certainly lose to Lashley at SummerSlam.

One potentially intriguing tie-in for the match would be if WWE is able to sign Brock Lesnar to a new deal and have him appear during or after it since he has history with Goldberg and fans have been clamoring for Lashley vs. Lesnar.

The Rock vs. Reigns Tag Team Match Reportedly Possible for WrestleMania

In an effort to protect The Rock and entice him to have a WrestleMania match, WWE is reportedly considering an option that would see him compete in a tag team bout.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Middleton), one idea that is being discussed is The Rock teaming with either Jimmy or Jey Uso against Roman Reigns and the other Uso brother at WrestleMania 38 in the Dallas area.

Given Reigns' success as a heel and status as the face of WWE, couple with his gimmick of being the "head of the table" in his family, a match against The Rock has long been speculated.

The Rock and Reigns are real-life cousins, and a match between them is one of the biggest spectacles WWE can realistically produce currently.

It has been over five years since The Rock's last match, although it was an impromptu bout at WrestleMania 32 against Erick Rowan that lasted only seconds.

His last real match before that came three years earlier at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena.

Given that The Rock is now 49 years old, far removed from his last match and more focused on his hugely successful Hollywood acting career than professional wrestling, a tag bout could be a good way to protect him from injury and prevent him from having a 20-plus-minute match without any help.

The Reigns storyline has heavily involved Jey Uso for nearly a year, and Jimmy was recently incorporated after returning from a torn ACL.

Jimmy initially resisted falling in line and lending support to Reigns, but he has since relented, and it appears as though Reigns and The Usos are a strong unit.

That could easily change at any time, though, and if the only way to get The Rock back is with a tag team match, it would unquestionably be worth exploring on WWE's part.

Why WWE is Calling Up Superstars from NXT

WWE's recent spate of NXT call-ups is reportedly a result of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon believing there is a need for fresh faces on the main roster.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), after McMahon saw the advance ticket sales for WWE's return to the road, he decided a lack of new and exciting Superstars was preventing the numbers from reaching a higher level.

As a result, McMahon called up both Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox from NXT last week. They went on to beat WWE Women's Tag Team champions Natalya and Tamina in a non-title match on SmackDown.

WWE also played a video hyping the debut of Toni Storm on the main roster during that same episode of SmackDown.

Other call-ups could be forthcoming as well on the heels of NXT champion Karrion Kross and former NXT North American champion Bronson Reed working matches on Main Event.

WWE is back on the road on a full-time basis for the first time in more than a year, which gives the company the perfect reason to make some changes and shake up the rosters.

The moves could be damaging to NXT, but with both Raw and SmackDown in need of some fresh talent, those products could be better for it moving forward.

