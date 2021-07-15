The Rock Congratulates WWE, Vince McMahon on Return of Shows with Live Audiences

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Like many wrestling fans around the country, The Rock is ready for WWE to hit the road again.

The People's Champion congratulated the company and chairman Vince McMahon for nearing its return to traditional live events:

WWE staged WrestleMania 37 in front of a limited audience at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Otherwise, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the promotion to run its weekly shows and pay-per-views in venues largely closed off to the public.

The absence of fans has reinforced how the right live reaction can elevate what happens in the ring. Drew McIntyre lamented how his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 didn't feel the same because it happened in an empty WWE Performance Center.

That won't be a problem anymore as Friday's edition of SmackDown kicks off a 25-city tour this summer. Money in the Bank on Sunday will be the first PPV in front of a full house since Elimination Chamber in March 2020.