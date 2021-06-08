Drew McIntyre Talks WWE Hell in a Cell, Conversation with Stone Cold, More

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

With WWE preparing to run shows with live fans again, Drew McIntyre is relishing the opportunity to wrest the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell on June 20.

"l'd love to win back my title and walk out in front of the live fans as WWE champion for the first time," McIntyre said during an interview on 100.7 Star out of Pittsburgh.

The Scottish Warrior beat Brock Lesnar for the belt at WrestleMania 36 in March 2020 and then recaptured the gold from Randy Orton during an episode of Raw last November. On both occasions, he didn't get to savor the reaction of a live audience, and that made his WrestleMania victory in particular somewhat underwhelming personally:

"Without the live fans there, the adrenaline is obviously not quite where it would be if there was 90,000 people screaming. The particular run I was on, I was getting the loudest reactions on television at live events. People were for the first time in my career really digging my story and wanted to see me succeed and win that title. So I can't imagine what the adrenaline would've been like for that match with Brock Lesnar and kicking out his finishing move, the F-5, time after time after time then finally defeating him within five minutes with my Claymore. My adrenaline would've been off the charts."

The promotion announced in May it will resume a touring schedule starting July 16, with shows scheduled in 25 cities across the country. Money in the Bank on July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas, will be the second pay-per-view since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with a live audience.

McIntyre also recounted his episode of the Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin. He said that was the first time he and Austin had had a substantial conversation, and they immediately hit it off.

"That was the first time we sat down and really got to know each other," he said. "Before we even started the cameras, we were talking so much about wrestling and realized the both of us were so passionate about the industry and so knowledgeable about the history they told us, 'Guys, can you please stop talking? We have get to get a camera in here. We need to get this on camera.'"

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McIntyre said he and Austin were chatting for about four hours to get footage from the show. Once production stopped, they talked for another two hours, and they only stopped because McIntyre had to leave in order to catch a flight.