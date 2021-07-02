Trevor Bauer Sexual Assault Allegation Won't Impact Dodgers' Play, Dave Roberts Says

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't believe the sexual assault allegation against pitcher Trevor Bauer will impact team performance moving forward.

Roberts' statement to reporters comes hours after Major League Baseball put Bauer on seven-day paid administrative leave pending a league investigation. On Wednesday, Pasadena police confirmed an investigation into Bauer was opened several weeks ago.

Katie Strang and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reviewed a 67-page ex-parte document submitted as part of a restraining order request made by a woman who said Bauer sexually and physically assaulted her on two occasions.

Medical records provided in the document said following their second meeting, the woman suffered black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to the side of her face, per Strang and Ghiroli. The woman also said Bauer caused her to lose consciousness "multiple times" and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious during what began as a consensual sexual encounter.

The Dodgers' manager told reporters on Thursday that Bauer was likely to make his scheduled start on Sunday, saying the league had recommended the team keep Bauer in the lineup.

Bauer, who through his agents denied the allegation, has chosen not to appeal the league's decision and will now miss that start following his placement on administrative leave.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing. While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately," the league said in a statement. "MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

The reigning Cy Young-winner could see his leave extended in seven-day increments if agreed to by both MLB and the players association.

As far as it pertains to the Dodgers' clubhouse, the team will wrap up a four-game series against the Nats on Sunday before visiting the Miami Marlins for another four games from July 5-8. A three game series in Los Angeles against the Arizona Diamondbacks from July 9-11 will send the team into the All-Star break.

Bauer would be eligible to make one more start before the break if he returns from administrative leave after seven days.

The second half of the season begins with the Dodgers traveling to the Colorado Rockies on July 16. Los Angeles entered Friday 50-31 and a half-game back of the San Francisco Giants for first place in the National League West after going 6-4 over its last 10 games.