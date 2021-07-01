Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Still Scheduled for Next Start Despite Sexual Assault Probe

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer is still scheduled to make his next start amid the Pasadena Police Department's ongoing investigation into a woman's allegation that the right-hander sexually assaulted her.

"It's out of our hands," Roberts told reporters Thursday in Washington, D.C., where the Dodgers are set to play the Washington Nationals for a four-game series. Roberts said the decision was based on the "recommendation" of MLB to "move forward" with Bauer's scheduled start.

Bauer, who is with the team, is slated to take the mound on Sunday. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Roberts said he and Bauer spoke, but he did not reveal details from their talk.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported more information about Major League Baseball's investigation into the matter:

"MLB has opened an investigation into Bauer under its joint domestic violence policy with the players' union, sources told ESPN. MLB can place Bauer on a paid, seven-day administrative leave in the meantime, but given that no arrests have been made and Bauer denies the allegations, the league is expected to wait for either the police investigation or its internal investigation to play out before taking action."

TMZ Sports first reported that the Pasadena Police Department was looking into the allegation on Tuesday and that the woman received a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Bauer.

Per Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic on Wednesday, the woman stated in a 67-page ex-parte document that Bauer sexually assaulted her once in April and a second time in May.

The woman said that both encounters started as consensual but that she did not provide consent for alleged acts done.

Of note, she said the alleged assaults involved Bauer "punching her in the face, vagina, and buttocks, sticking his fingers down her throat, and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times."

The woman also said Bauer penetrated her anally after she lost consciousness.

She said her injuries included "two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face" as well as "significant head and facial trauma." She was treated at a hospital for her injuries and underwent a sexual assault examination following the second alleged assault.

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer's agent, released a statement Tuesday declaring Bauer's innocence. The entire statement can be found below, via ESPN's Jeff Passan:

Bauer is in his 10th MLB season and first with the Dodgers. His start on Sunday will be the 18th appearance of his 2021 campaign.