Report: Jadon Sancho Set for Manchester United Transfer; Dortmund Accept €85m Fee

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

A year after Manchester United first tried to pry Jadon Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund, it reportedly finally got its man.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian, United has agreed to a transfer fee with Dortmund. Ornstein reported that it was an "initial €85 million (£72.6 million)" fee, while Romano had it at "€90m with add ons."

Romano reported that the "agents fee and personal terms" have been agreed upon, with a contract until 2026, and the deal will be finalized pending Sancho undergoing a medical examination.

