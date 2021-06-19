WWE Rumors: Edge to Wrestle at SummerSlam After Returning to SmackDown as a Face

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE's working plan is reportedly for Edge to compete in a match at the upcoming SummerSlam in August as a babyface.

According to Jon Alba of News 13 Orlando (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Edge will remain part of SmackDown and face another Superstar from the blue brand at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, although it isn't yet known who his opponent will be.

Middleton noted that Edge is being advertised to appear on the July 16 episode of SmackDown in Houston, which will mark WWE's first show back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of WrestleMania 37.

Edge's last appearance came at WrestleMania when he faced Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in the main event for the Universal Championship. Reigns stacked up both Edge and Bryan, and he pinned them to retain the title.

Although Edge had been a clear babyface since making his shocking in-ring return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, the WWE Hall of Famer had a change in demeanor leading up to WrestleMania 37.

The main event was initially supposed to be Reigns vs. Edge, but Bryan's rivalry with Reigns allowed him to become part of the feud and match, which didn't sit well with Edge from a character standpoint.

While Edge played his role well, it would make sense to transition him back to the babyface side, as fans are likely to give him a positive reaction since most of them haven't seen him live in over a decade.

A logical match for Edge at SummerSlam would be against Reigns for the Universal Championship, although rumors have been swirling regarding The Tribal Chief facing a different Superstar.

WrestleVotes reported last week that WWE wants to make SummerSlam a WrestleMania-like event, and it desires for Reigns vs. John Cena to be the main event of the show.

Cena has not wrestled for WWE since WrestleMania 36 over a year ago because of his acting commitments, but with filming for the Peacemaker HBO Max series wrapping this month, Cena would be available to WWE over the summer if he chooses to return.

In the event that Reigns vs. Cena does happen, it would leave Edge without a clear dance partner for SummerSlam. One potential opponent who stands out, however, is Seth Rollins.

Edge has mentioned in the past that he desires to have a match against Rollins, and there is some history between them, as Rollins once attempted to Curb Stomp Edge while Edge was medically disqualified from WWE with a neck injury.

Also, aside from Reigns, Rollins is clearly the top heel on SmackDown, and he could give Edge a significant match without a title being involved.

Regardless of who Edge faces, his first SummerSlam match since 2010 will be a big deal, and it will add to the spectacle of what promises to be one of the most significant SummerSlam pay-per-views in WWE history.

