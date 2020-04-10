Edge Names Reigns, Styles, Rollins Among Dream Matches After WWE Return

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge provided a long list of Superstars he wants to wrestle during his return to the company after a nine-year layoff.

Appearing on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Edge discussed several ideal opponents, including Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins:

While The Rated-R Superstar said it "has to happen" when referencing Reigns, Styles and Rollins, they were far from the only competitors he mentioned.

Edge said he also hopes to mix it up with NXT's Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Keith Lee, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Shane Thorne; NXT UK's Tyler Bate and Walter; SmackDown's King Corbin and Raw's Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre.

Edge returned as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble match nearly nine years after wrestling his final match because of a neck injury. Then, at WrestleMania 36, Edge defeated Randy Orton in a physical and brutal Last Man Standing match.

The 46-year-old veteran has indicated that he intends to stick around in WWE for at least a few more years, and he has plenty of ideas regarding how he should be used.

Edge seemed especially excited about the possibility of facing Reigns above all others. Edge discussed locking horns with Reigns for a short period of time during the Rumble match and noted that he felt a special connection that isn't often experienced in pro wrestling.

He was similarly excited about finally going at it with Styles in the Royal Rumble and noted that he and Rollins have too much history not to have a match at some point.

Edge did face McIntyre earlier in his career, but McIntyre has undergone some major changes since then, and is now a top guy after beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Now, an Edge vs. McIntyre match would be a main event-worth affair.

It is obvious based on Edge's comments that he has plenty of desire to help some of the younger performers or those who aren't quite at the main-event level yet on the main roster as well.

Corbin and Black could both be world champions in the near future, and a feud with Edge may be precisely what they need to take the next step.

While it is difficult to envision Edge having any matches in NXT, many of the top stars in NXT figure to get called up eventually, and mixing it up with Edge would undoubtedly send them on the fast track to the top of the card.

