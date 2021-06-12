NL MVP Odds: Mets' Jacob deGrom Overtakes Fernando Tatis Jr. as Betting Favorite

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

After yet another dominant performance Friday, New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is the new favorite to win the National League MVP Award.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook (h/t BR Betting), deGrom is a +180 (9-5) favorite, overtaking San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who is second at +400 (4-1):

In 10 starts this season, deGrom is 6-2 with 103 strikeouts over 64 innings. He also leads the NL in ERA (0.56) and WHIP (0.53). It's the lowest ERA through 10 starts since earned runs became an official stat in 1913.

The 32-year-old veteran is already a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and was the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year, but an MVP would be his biggest accomplishment.

His status as the favorite is especially impressive since deGrom spent time on the injured list this season with tightness in his right side.

The three-time All-Star hasn't missed a beat since returning, going 3-0 with a 0.38 ERA and .111 batting average against in four starts.

Mets fans experienced a scare Friday when deGrom left his start against the Padres with right flexor tendinitis, but the team announced Saturday that he is expected to make his next start.

Tatis had been the MVP favorite after finishing fourth in the voting last season and winning his first Silver Slugger Award.

Like deGrom, Tatis spent time on the IL (left shoulder), but he is hitting .276 with 17 home runs, 39 RBI, 42 runs and an NL-leading 13 stolen bases.

Aside from deGrom and Tatis, the only other player with better than 18-1 odds to win the honor is Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is +450 (9-2).

If the odds hold true, deGrom would become the first pitcher to win an MVP Award since Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw won the NL accolade in 2014.

He would also become the first Mets player to win the award.